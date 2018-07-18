Kingsmoor and Blue Skies launch food-to-go partnership

For thermoformed packaging specialist, Kingsmoor Packaging, being able to innovate consistently and anticipate new trends is all part of staying ahead of the game. Its ongoing relationship with global fresh fruit producer, Blue Skies, is testament to that.

Supplying a variety of trays and bowls for cut fruit, Kingsmoor provides a full end-to-end production, supporting their customer with design requests and samples, whilst at times, meeting the shortest of lead times.

“We really like working with Kingsmoor and have been working with them for many years. We appreciate the service, product quality and help with new product development in particular,” said Tom Pile, Blue Skies’ Procurement Manager.

In today’s food-to-go items visibility is key, particularly with healthier products options such as the fresh fruit options from Blue Skies. Kingsmoor is producing packaging that presents the product in a clear visual way where consumers can see exactly what they are getting and in a format that is easy to open and eat from.

