Kerry to supply acrylamide reducing yeast to food makers

A new license agreement will see Kerry supply Renaissance BioScience Corp’s to supply Renaissance’s acrylamide-reducing yeast enzyme to food and beverage manufacturers from early next year.

Acryleast is a natural, non-GMO yeast enzyme that purports to reduce acrylamide by up to 90% in a range of food and beverage products such as biscuits, crackers, coffee, crisps and more.

Renaissance said the solutions has no or minimal changes to manufacturing processes and no impact on flavour, aroma and texture.

This license agreement is quite timely given new EU acrylamide regulations, which came into effect in April 2018, and California’s Proposition 65, which requires “potentially harmful” warning labels relating to acrylamide (on food and beverage packaging or in food outlets).

Dr. Cormac O’Cleirigh, Chief Business Development Officer at Renaissance BioScience Corp, said: “As anticipated, there has been very high interest from food manufacturers globally for Acryleast, given changing regulations and consumer pressure.

“We look forward to working with Kerry and leveraging their extensive global footprint to bring Acryleast to even more customers.”

