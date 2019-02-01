Kerry launches acrylamide reduction solution

Kerry Group has teamed up with Renaissance BioScience to launch a new acrylamide reduction solution to help food manufactures reduce the level of the potential carcinogen in their products.

Acryleast is a clean-label yeast product rich in asparaginase enzyme, which, Kerry said, can reduce acrylamide levels by up to 90% across in food and drink products including biscuits, crackers, French fries, potato crisps, coffee and infant food.

Governments all over the world are starting to pay attention to acrylamide and are implementing new regulations, which include setting benchmark levels and requiring warning signs placed on foods and beverages that contain acrylamide.

Mike Woulfe, Kerry’s VP of Business Development Enzymes, said: “[Acryleast] is a versatile solution that offers manufacturers an acrylamide reduction strategy that is much more effective than alternative approaches, which require them to fundamentally change their process e.g. lowering temperatures, processing time or changing raw ingredients.“

Kerry has initially focused Acryleast application analysis in the categories of baked goods, however this is being expanded to snacks, processed potatoes and other categories, as the market for non-GMO acrylamide reduction solutions continues to gain traction.

Kerry is rolling out Acryleast globally from this week.

