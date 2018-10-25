Kerry strengthens position and portfolio with double acquisition

Kerry Group has strengthened its foodservice portfolio and gained a better footing in a developing market with its latest pair of acquisitions.

The two companies – Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company and AATCO Food Industries – were acquired for €365 million and together account for annualised revenue of €150 million.

Fleischmann’s Vinegar Company is a Californian all-natural producer of specialty ingredients that Kerry said further supports its taste and clean label strategies across several End Use Markets.

AATCO Food Industries, on the other hand, is headquartered in Muscat, Oman and provides culinary sauces to the foodservice sector.

