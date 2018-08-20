JUST Water makes debut in UK market

Red Star Brands has boosted its beverage portfolio with JUST Water which is set for release into the UK market.

The UK launch follows rapid growth for the brand in the US. Since its launch in 2015, JUST Water become the number-one selling bottled water in its category at Whole Foods Market.

The JUST Water bottle is made from sugarcane to make the bio-plastic of the cap and shoulders of the carton; and trees from sustainably managed forests to create the paper that makes the carton.

In total, 82% of the materials in the package come from plant-based renewable resources, which leads to a positive carbon impact on the environment.

The water itself is still spring water from a sustainable source and bottled locally in the UK.

Clark McIlroy, MD at Red Star Brands, said: “Our job is to identify global brands that are daring to be different by challenging traditional perceptions of food and drink.

“Plastic usage has become a hot topic in recent years, and with 6 in 10 UK shoppers looking to minimise their own plastic consumption, there is a definite demand for ethical brands like JUST Water to enter the UK market and disrupt consumer habits.”

Alongside this, JUST Water is working to cut greenhouse and CO2 emissions through recycling waste, cutting travel and supporting sustainable forests.

Mr McIlroy added: “At the end of 2017 the soft drinks industry had a watershed moment when the Water category overtook Cola for the first time; this trend is continuing to boom but more and more consumers are also demanding brands that enable them to make a difference, and JUST Water is very well placed to appeal to those ethical consumers in the UK.

“JUST is already having a positive impact on the environment and we are certain it will continue to drive change here in the UK.”

The product is the brainchild of Jaden Smith, son of Hollywood actor Will Smith, who from an early age took an interest in reducing the amount of plastic in the ocean.

JUST Water packaging is recyclable in nine out of ten UK communities where kerbside or bring bank collecting is available, and is comprised of 82% renewable resources, ensuring the minimal impact on the environment.

