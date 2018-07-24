Just Eat trials world’s first seaweed-based sauce sachets

Just Eat, the online take-away marketplace, has launched a trial of Ooho!, which, it claims, is the world’s first seaweed-based sauce sachet.

The new packets, which are fully compositable, decomposing within six weeks, are intended to reduce the impact of plastics in the take-away sector.

Back in March, Just Eat announced a package of measures to reduce excess plastics included in UK takeaway deliveries.

One of the commitments was to work with key industry experts to invest in the R&D of innovative and practical alternatives for single use plastics.

Altogether, over 11 billion plastic condiment sachets are sold globally and as part of its initiative to find alternatives to single use plastic packaging, Just Eat has teamed up with sustainable packaging start-up, Skipping Rocks Lab, to trial the use of seaweed-based sauce sachets with restaurant partner – The Fat Pizza, in Southend – for six weeks.

Just Eat works with 29,000 restaurant partners in the UK and the trial will assess the feasibility of rolling out the seaweed sauce sachets more broadly across its network.

The sachets, which are filled with either ketchup or garlic sauce, are made from an alginate-based material. They are opened just like normal sachets and can be thrown into the home compost, or otherwise the normal bin, to fully decompose.

Further measured announced by the company included the cessation of single-use plastic sales in its shop in March; and trialling a pre-ticked box on its app and website to encourage customers to opt out of receiving plastics they don’t need.

The company said that after the above trial, 20% of users had requested reduced plastic in their takeaway order.

Graham Corfield, UK Managing Director of Just Eat, said: “The Ooho Sauce Sachets trial and the results from it, will form an important part of our ongoing work to develop innovative and credible alternatives to traditional single-use plastic packaging currently in use across the takeaway sector.”

“As an innovative sustainable packaging start-up, we are passionate about pioneering the use of natural materials extracted from plants and seaweed to create packaging with low environmental impact,” added Pierre Paslier, Co-Founder, Skipping Rocks Lab.

