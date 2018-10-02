Johnnie Walker launch Game of Thrones inspired whiskey

Johnnie Walker is launching a limited-edition scotch whisky inspired by Game of Thrones in a collaboration with HBO.

As the hit show builds towards its final season, the whisky specialist has taken the fearsome White Walkers as its inspiration for this latest offering.

Known by their icy blue eyes and led by the Night King, the undead army of White Walkers have emerged from the Frozen North bringing with them the chill of winter and now a limited-edition whisky that evokes their icy world.

Created by whisky specialist George Harper, alongside the small team of expert blenders at Johnnie Walker, this whisky is best served directly from the freezer, echoing the chilling presence of the White Walkers.

Utilising temperature-sensitive ink technology, fans will be reminded that “Winter is Here” from an unexpected graphic icy reveal on the bottle when frozen.

The Scotch has notes of caramelised sugar and vanilla, fresh red berries with a touch of orchard fruit and features Single Malts from Cardhu and Clynelish – one of Scotland’s most Northern distilleries.

Blender George Harper used the Frozen North as his starting point for creating White Walker by Johnnie Walker.

He said: “Whiskies from Clynelish have endured long, Scottish winters, not dissimilar to the long periods endured by the Night’s Watch who have ventured north of the wall – so it was the perfect place to start when creating this unique whisky.”

Jeff Peters, Vice President, Licensing & Retail at HBO, added: “We knew there was fan appetite for a Game of Thrones whisky and once we saw the vision from Johnnie Walker for a way to collaborate we knew the idea was perfect and the time was now.

“From the beginning, they understood that we wanted to create something special, and they’ve accomplished that with White Walker by Johnnie Walker.

“We’re confident fans will enjoy sipping this delicious whisky as they wait for season eight and beyond.”

