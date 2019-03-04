Jeff Bezos and Craftory invest in plant-based pioneers NotCo

Self-style “hipster” capital fund, The Craftory, has made its inaugural investment after leading a $30 million round for food-tech business NotCo.

There were also inclusions from Amazon founder and the world’s wealthiest man, Jeff Bezos, who’s family office Bezos Expeditions who participated alongside existing investors Kaszek Ventures and IndieBio.

NotCo utilise taste and artificial intelligence to developer plant-based replacements for popular animal-based products including milk, mayonnaise, milk and ice cream.

The company said the investment could encourage sustainable farming whilst helping to reduce the methane footprint of animal-product production.

The investment will be used to fund new product development, like milk and ice cream, and support NotCo as the company branches out into new markets, including Mexico and US later this year.

Based in Chile, NotCo, is the brainchild of biotech guru Matías Muchnick, biochemist PabloZamora and computer scientist Karim Pichara.

Launched in 2015, NotCo’s secret weapon is Giuseppe, a machine AI platform named after the famous Renaissance artist Giuseppe Arcimboldo, which analyses molecular structures to create unique food combinations derived only from plant-based ingredients.

The company promise the “same great flavour and texture” but with “exceptionally different, sustainable ingredients”.

The company’s first product – Not Mayo – is made from garbanzo beans and is currently sold in major retailers in Chile.

Mr Muchnick, Co-Founder & CEO at NotCo, said: “It is a great endorsement to have both The Craftory and Bezos Expeditions invest in our business as we continue to innovate and create enjoyable, sustainable new alternative food products.

“Their expertise in both FMCG and technology will allow us to further disrupt the food industry and expand our offering to a global audience.”

Like this: Like Loading...