JBS expanding pork facility to meet foodservice, retail demand

Driven by growing demand from the foodservice and retail sectors for quality bacon products, JBS USA has invested almost $20 million to expand its Plumrose USA prepared food business.

The expansion of the plant in Ottumwa, Iowa includes additional bacon processing and slicing capacities; bacon equipment upgrades and new state-of-the-art slicing equipment.

The company said the investment will also result in the 25 new job opportunities.

Built in 1976, the facility produces more than 1 billion pounds of fresh pork and bacon products each year.

Tom Lopez, President of Plumrose USA, said: “This significant investment will create more opportunities for local producers, strengthen our leading portfolio of high quality, value-added pork products, and support the growth aspirations of key customers.”

The facility upgrades will be completed by September 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...