Is your load retention up to scratch?

UK-based packaging supplier, Kite Packaging, want to ensure all businesses have exactly what they need when palletising goods.

In order to help companies in building the bridge to successful transit packing, the Kite team have introduced three new load retention products.

For day-to-day business operations the pick, pack and despatch department play a huge part in delivering customer satisfaction and can also have a direct impact on brand reputation.

Delivering goods from A to B has an associated expectation of trust between businesses and consumers and a big deciding factor in this level of trust comes from items being delivered on time, in full and undamaged.

When palletising goods, the real integral part is making sure they are secured with additional strapping or heat shrinking layers that offer effective protection and minimise damages.

One of Kite’s newest additions, a semi-automatic cordless friction weld tool, is ideal for strapping larger, heavier items where extra tension is required.

This powerful and efficient tool is perfect for regular use where speed is important and can be used to tension, seal and cut strapping on demand. The reliable 18-volt motor provides a quality strap tension and helps to ensure a perfect seal joint.

For smaller businesses, large expenditure isn’t necessary for extensive strapping equipment as a simple yet effective solution is Kite’s new ‘strapping in a box’ which is ideal for the smaller user.

This polypropylene strapping has everything you need all in one box equipped with clear-cut, self-explanatory diagrams on the outside, making it also suitable for beginners.

An alternative method of protection when palletising goods is heat shrinking. Kite has a range of pallet heat shrink guns on its ecommerce site, including the industry leading Ripack gun.

The packaging giant now also stocks spare parts for the Ripack pallet heat shrink systems, meaning businesses can replace any broken or non-working parts at the end of their life span.

