Irish meat group acquires 2 Sisters Red Meat

Kepak Group, the Irish value-added meat-based business, is acquiring 2 Sisters Red Meat from owner Boparan Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

The company said the addition will bolster its value and scale, strengthening its key customer supply chain partnership. It added that the deal adds a “sustainable source of UK raw material”.

2 Sister Red Meat is operated from four key production sites: McIntosh Donald, Portlethen, Scotland; and Three St. Merryn sites: Merthyr, Glamorgan, Wales, and Bodmin and Victoria in Cornwall, England.

Collectively, these four sites and the associated central support office at Talgarrek House and cold storage facilities at Truro, process and market, mainly in the UK, about 250,000 cattle and more than 1million lambs annually from more than 13,000 farmers spread from Scotland to Cornwall.

“The acquisition of this red meat business, with its very solid UK retail, foodservice and manufacturing relationships, marks a very significant next step in delivering on our strategy. It is a great fit for Kepak,” said MD John Horgan.

“The addition of these facilities to Kepak Group significantly increases the value and scale of our business. We are delighted to welcome all our new colleagues that will transfer with the acquisition.

“We look forward to working with them to grow our combined Irish and UK businesses and to further develop relationships with existing and new customers. In doing so we will collaborate closely with the livestock farmers who have been loyal suppliers to these UK sites for many years.”

