Ingredient solutions specialist, Ingredion, has acquired the operations of Western Polymer, a US company producing native and modified potato starches for food and industrial applications.

Ingredion said that deal expands its potato starch manufacturing capacity as well as enhancing processing capabilities and broadening its higher-value speciality ingredients business and customer base.

“This next phase of growth is consistent with other actions we’ve taken to strengthen our specialties business and deliver long-term value for our shareholders,” said Jim Zallie, Ingredion’s President and CEO.

“This acquisition expands our higher-value specialty ingredients business, which is central to Ingredion’s growth strategy.”

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Like this: Like Loading...