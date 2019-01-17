Industry professionals to convene at Global Food Contact

This may, almost 200 experts from across the food contact industry will convene in Lisbon, Portugal to attend Smithers Pira’s Global Food Contact.

With food packaging predicted to grow at a faster rate than any other packaging market in the next five years, it’s clear why it’s increasingly important to stay up-to-date with regulations in this ever-changing industry.

Food contact regulations differ across the globe, so players from across the supply chain have a constant battle to stay up-to-date with key legislation in all countries they work in, which is why Global Food Contact offers them the perfect solution.

Global Food Contact offers delegates the opportunity to hear the latest industry trends, deepen their understanding of international FCM requirements, gain updates on food contact legislation, network with food contact professionals and receive the latest information on regulatory requirements in all key markets they export to – including Europe, US, Canada, Asia and Latin America.

Companies speaking at the event will include KraftHeinz, US FDA, Ball Packaging, CEPI, Food Safety Authority of Ireland, Mercosur, Metsa Board and many more.

This year’s conference themes include:

Regulating FCMs in Europe; insights from national regulators, associations and the FCM industry

Food contact materials in North America

Consumer safety

Global sustainability; the circular economy

Global FCMs in China, India, Japan and Latin America

Novel food contact materials and additives

FCM testing, risk assessments and migration challenges

Attendees at the conference include leaders and legislators from across the food contact supply chain such as regulatory affairs professionals, chemical manufacturers, material suppliers, brand owners and R&D scientists developing new chemicals for food contact applications.

Delegates to the conference will also be able to book themselves onto an exclusive pre-conference workshop, taking place on Tuesday 14 May. More details of this workshop are set to be revealed very soon.

The event takes place from 14-16 May 2019. Save 10% off your booking with promo code GFC19FDI

Like this: Like Loading...