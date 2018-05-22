UK food industry fails to meet 5% sugar reduction target

Food businesses in the UK have failed to meet the 5% sugar reduction target set out by Public Health England (PHE) instead achieving a 2% reduction in average sugar and calorie content.

Launched in 2016, the programme is part of the Government’s efforts to reduce the sugar content in food and beverages in a bid to curb childhood obesity.

Now revealing the first assessment of industry progress for the first year of the programme (running August 2016 to 2017) reveals food businesses falling short.

This considering PHE had challenged industry to cut 20% of sugar from a range of products by 2020.

Whilst this doesn’t meet the 5% ambition, PHE recognises there are more sugar reduction plans from the food industry in the pipeline – and some changes to products that are not yet captured in the data as they took effect after the first year cut-off point.

According to the data, there have been reductions in the sugar levels across five categories – yoghurts and fromage frais; breakfast cereals and sweet spreads and sauces – which have all met or exceeded the initial 5% reduction ambition.

Due to limitations with the data, PHE is not yet able to report on the progress made in the cakes and morning goods categories for retailer and manufacturer’s products.

It is also not possible to report on progress for the eating out of home sector alone as part of this assessment. Progress in these areas will be reported on next year.

As part of the programme, businesses are encouraged to focus efforts on their top selling products within 10 categories that contribute the most sugar to the diets of children up to 18 years of age. They have 3 options to help them do this – reduce sugar levels (reformulation), provide smaller portions, or encourage consumers to purchase lower or no sugar products.

With a third of children leaving primary school overweight or obese, PHE continues to call for increased action from all sectors of the food industry to achieve the 20% reduction ambition by 2020.

Duncan Selbie, Chief Executive at PHE, said: “We have seen some of the food industry make good progress, and they should be commended for this. We also know that further progress is in the pipeline.

“However, tackling the obesity crisis needs the whole food industry to step up, in particular, those businesses that have as yet taken little or no action.

The next progress report on the sugar reduction programme is due in spring 2019.

