Incoming Tyson CEO focussed on innovation and sustainability

Noel White, the incoming CEO for Tyson Foods, is highlighting occupation excellence, innovation and a focus on sustainably feeding to world for the future of the company.

Mr White, formally Group President of Beef, Pork and International, will replace Tom Hayes as President and CEO at the end of the month.

“Noel is a proven leader who has played an integral role in our enterprise leadership team for many years. He has run our beef, pork, and poultry businesses and is now helping Tyson Foods capitalize on international opportunities,” said Chairman John Tyson.

“His deep institutional knowledge and a stellar track record over his more than 30-year career at Tyson Foods and a predecessor company give the board the utmost confidence in his ability to drive the business forward, accelerate global growth and create long-term value for shareholders.”

Mr. White added: “I look forward to accelerating the current trajectory of growth as a global modern food company through our operational excellence, innovative thinking and focus to sustainably feed the world.

“With the company’s strong portfolio of fast-growing brands, diverse capabilities, exceptional enterprise leadership team and dedicated team members, we are well-positioned for continued success.”

