DSM/Cargill sweetener joint venture officially begins

Avansya, the sweetener joint venture between Royal DSM and Cargill announced last year, has now officially started, the companies have confirmed.

Avansya will produce highly sought-after, sweet-tasting molecules – such as steviol glycosides Reb M and Reb D – through fermentation, giving food and beverage manufacturers an even more scalable, sustainable and low cost-in-use solution than if these same molecules were extracted from the stevia leaf.

The sweeteners will be produced at a fermentation facility at the Cargill site in Blair and Avansya will market its sweeteners under the EverSweet brand.

Oscar Goddijn will serve as CEO and Andrew Ohmes as VP Marketing & Sales.

