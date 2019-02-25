IFE visitors get chance to clean up with free access to The Cleaning Show

IFE has partnered with The Cleaning Show, allowing visitors free access to the UK’s biggest expo dedicated to commercial cleaning, waste management and FM.

In addition to meeting organisations and brands who supply cleaning-related products and services to the food and beverage industry, The Cleaning Show also has a number of expert speakers lined-up who will be talking about issues which impact on the F&B sector.

These include Dean Pearce from waste management company SWRNewstar. Dean is a food waste specialist and led on the ground-breaking industry project ‘Vision2020: UK roadmap to zero food waste to landfill’.

His talk on Wednesday March 20th is titled ‘Trimming the waste line’ and it will look at the specific issue of food waste in the hospitality sector.

In addition, he will be sharing his thoughts on what Defra’s Waste & Resource Strategy means for businesses.

Also speaking at The Cleaning Show will be Pete Gowers, food hygiene expert at The British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc).

Mr Gowers will be presenting a paper called ‘Food Poisoning – a modern epidemic’ which will explore what causes the spread of bacteria in the food chain, why it is still a problem, and what action can be taken reduce the instances of food poisoning.

Also related to the issue of food hygiene will be a presentation by Dr Andrew Kemp, Specialist in surface disinfection at University of Lincoln.

Dr Kemp’s session will look at the technological advances which have been made in the detection of surface contamination.

Other issues set to be addressed which cut-across both the cleaning sector and the F&B industry include The Living Wage, post-Brexit recruitment and waste management. CPD points are also available to IFE visitors for all Cleaning Show conference sessions.

Stan Atkins, Chair of the British Cleaning Council, who co-produce The Cleaning Show, said: “There are many areas where we find overlaps between the cleaning, waste and FM sectors and the food and beverage industry, especially with regards to areas like food manufacturing, food waste, resource management and food hygiene.

“The fact we have a number of exhibitors and conference speakers who are closely involved with F&B participating in The Cleaning Show means it makes a lot of sense to invite delegates from IFE to drop in on our event without needing to officially register.”

