IFE is back and bursting with inspiration

Celebrating its 21st year, The International Food & Drink Event (IFE) – the UK’s leading and largest food & drink event – is returning to ExCeL London 17–20 March 2019.

A must-attend event, IFE 2019 will provide buyers with the chance to discover emerging trends; meet with thousands of international, future-focused producers and brands; and hear inspiring and thought-provoking talks from key figures across the food & drink industry.

Taking place in London – the home of food & drink innovation – IFE 2019 will provide a taste of tomorrow with the launch of captivating new event attractions, including:

Tasting Trends – taking future trend-gazing to the next level, this multi-sensory experience will allow visitors the opportunity to see, smell and taste some of the most innovative and on-trend food & drink products.

The Future of Retail – with significant changes on the horizon for the retail sector, what will the shops of 2030 look like? This interactive installation will provide food & drink professionals with the chance to experience the new technology and alternative shopping models set to disrupt the sector.

The bi-annual event provides both British and international suppliers with the rare opportunity to meet and connect with top retail, wholesale & distribution, import & export and foodservice & hospitality buyers all under one roof. With 1,350 innovative, global and cutting-edge food & drink manufacturers attending from 111 countries, IFE 2019 is one of the only places to experience the best of the what the food & drink industry has to offer across the globe.

Co-located with Pro2Pac, the food & drink processing & packaging event, the joint festival will provide a comprehensive snapshot of the food & drink industry, making it a calendar highlight for all forward-thinking companies.

Click here to register for the event.

