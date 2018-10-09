IBM’s blockchain-backed food supply chain network expands

Since IBM launched its blockchain collaboration for the food industry last year, the supply chain technology has enjoyed greater ubiquity. Now, the tech giant has confirmed the growing adoption of its food supply chain network.

IBM Good Trust is a blockchain-based cloud network offers participating retailers, suppliers, growers and food industry providers with data from across the food ecosystem to enable greater traceability, transparency and efficiency.

The network is now generally available after 18 months in testing, during which millions of individual food products have been tracked by retailers and suppliers.

Retail giant Carrefour has announced that it will use the IBM Food Trust blockchain network to strengthen their food excellence actions.

With more than 12,000 stores in 33 countries, Carrefour stores will initially use the solution to highlight consumers’ confidence in several Carrefour-branded products. The solution is expected to expand to all Carrefour brands worldwide by 2022.

“Being a founding member of the IBM Food Trust platform is a great opportunity for Carrefour to accelerate and widen the integration of blockchain technology to our products in order to provide our clients with safe and undoubted traceability,” said Laurent Vallée, general secretary of Carrefour.

Using blockchain for trusted transactions, food can be quickly traced back to its source in as little as a few seconds instead of days or weeks.

Unlike traditional databases, the attributes of blockchain and the ability to permission data, enables network members to gain a new level of trusted information. Transactions are endorsed by multiple parties, leading to an immutable single version of the truth.

