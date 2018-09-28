Hormel Foods expanding Burke manufacturing facility

Hormel Foods is investing $150 million to expand its Burke manufacturing facility in Nevada, Iowa which provides pizza toppings and other fully cooked meat products to the foodservice and prepared food industries.

The company said that the 210,000 sq ft expansion is one of the largest in its history.

The expansion adds to the current 225,000 sq ft of production, warehouse and offices. It will also add some 210 new jobs, Hormel said.

“This expansion of our Burke facility is a significant and strategic investment, allowing us to continue to expand and accelerate growth in our foodservice portfolio,” said Jim Snee, President and CEO at Hormel Foods.

Construction will begin in the next few months, following approvals at the local and state level, with an expected completion date in early 2020.

Like this: Like Loading...