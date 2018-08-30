Hippeas targeting $100m with CEO appointment

Hippeas, the chickpea snack brand, has promoted its General Manager to CEO as it aims to become a $100 million brand.

Joe Serventi, who joined the brand back in 2017, joins as Global CEO with founder Livio Bisterzo transitioning into Chairman.

Bisterzo said: “Joe has proven he can lead the Hippeas brand and his promotion to Global CEO is a natural progression.

“I am very excited to see him help Hippeas and the entire team reach its full potential in the snack food category.

“I have the ultimate confidence that Hippeas can be a $100 million brand in the next three years.”

As part of the new management structure, Serventi will oversee the business globally in his new role as CEO.

“I have seen this company go from a disruptive start-up, to a fierce and fast-growing force within the industry. Hippeas has the potential to become a household name,” said Serventi.

“Since we launched, Hippeas has seen incredible velocity growth and expansion and I’m looking forward to taking the brand to the next level.”

