Hillbrush launches new Anti-Microbial Cleaning Tools Range

Hillbrush is proud to announce the launch of a new colour range of Anti-Microbial cleaning tools for the food manufacturing and healthcare industries.

Established in 1922 Hillbrush has a proud heritage of being the only UK manufacturer of fully compliant food safe brushware and hygienic cleaning tools.

The new Anti-Microbial cleaning tool range is specifically designed to prevent the growth and reduce the risk of bacterial cross contamination, minimise foreign body contamination and support HACCP and 5S best practise with colour-coded segregation.

Managing Director Philip Coward said; “With the incidents of food poisoning from food manufacturing on the rise we identified the need for improved cleaning practises, especially in difficult to reach places where bacteria could harbour and spread. Our new range could go a long way to help prevent the spread of pathogens, save money and protect company reputations.”

A key feature of the range is Biomaster technology; a silver-ion based additive designed to inhibit bacterial growth which is proven to be up to 99.99% effective against harmful pathogens. All plastics in the products, including the brush filaments and resin, are infused with the additive. All components are FDA/EU food contact approved, as with all our Hygienic Cleaning Tools.

Commercial Director, Charles Coward said; “The combination of the Biomaster additive, Resin-Set DRS® Technology and colour coding provides the optimum cleaning tool for high risk hygiene areas. Hillbrush Anti-Microbial Cleaning Tools™ don’t replace your regular cleaning regime, they enhance it, adding that additional level of protection for the food manufacturing industry.”

Hillbrush Anti-Microbial Cleaning Tools™ are available in up to six colours, making it even easier for you to avoid potential cross-contamination. Bacteria that’s transferred onto Hillbrush Anti-Microbial Cleaning Tools™ from a soiled surface will be reduced by 80% in just 15 minutes, and by up to 99.99% in only 2 hours. It is the perfect solution for keeping food manufacturing facilities protected.

Like this: Like Loading...