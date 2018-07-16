Hillbrush add Global Technical Hygiene Specialist to team

Hillbrush have appointed of Catherine Watkinson to the newly created position of Global Technical Hygiene Specialist from July 2018.

This appointment is another step towards delivering on the Hillbrush strategy to further strengthen its field of expertise and provision of knowledge and experience within the food industry.

Ms Watkinson has worked as a Board Director and Chair for The Society of Food Hygiene & Technology for over 10 years before being awarded fellowship of The Society.

She has run her own Technical Management Consultancy business since 2017, helping businesses from all food categories achieve the highest standards and comply with 3rd party accreditations. She has assisted businesses in meeting customer requirements through mentoring, QMS policy writing, training and auditing.

Her experience within the industry working alongside production and technical departments has enabled her to have a firm understanding of day to day hygiene and microbiological requirements and the solutions available. This puts her in an excellent position to support Hillbrush in raising their profile and credibility with key clients in the industry.

Working closely with Sales, Marketing and Product Development Catherine will provide regular thought leadership content to influence changes and provide technical expertise and advice.

Ms Watkinson will work with food processing end users to educate and help them understand the industry’s cleaning challenges, offering solutions and promoting the products and services offered by Hillbrush.

She will be joining Hillbrush at the Society of Food Hygiene and Technology (SOFHT) Soirée on July 12th to talk about the new product launch and to answer any questions.

Like this: Like Loading...