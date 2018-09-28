Hi Europe showcasing processing and packaging tech

This year, Hi Europe & Ni will shine a spotlight on processing and packaging technology.

Numerous exhibitors will demonstrate the industry’s innovative power in the new Expo FoodTec pavilion.

Additionally, with food safety being a key topic, expert presentations will showcase innovations in processing technologies, hygiene, certification and supply chain traceability.

The exhibitors will cover a wide range of food processing and packaging issues, such as plant development, contract manufacturing or regulatory affairs and a broad array of new products and services.

Expo FoodTec will be a huge draw for ingredient producers, process engineers, R&D managers as well as decision makers with quality management and safety responsibilities.

Concentrated knowledge

With causes ranging from contamination in the process chain to tainted raw materials, the number of food and beverage recalls in Europe has quadrupled since 2008.

Producers therefore need to react quickly and be able to reconstruct and assess the entire production process. This also calls for the highest standards of quality management, safety and supply chain traceability.

Industry experts will offer concrete solutions that are designed to meet the stringent requirements of both producers and suppliers.

Rob Kooijmans, founder of foodrecall.nl, will explain how companies can prevent contamination through optimised quality controls and how it’s possible to detect and resolve issues of this kind.

For the first time, IUFoST, the World Food Science and Technology Congress, is organising a conference on process technology and its contribution to a new generation of healthy food in Frankfurt.

Among others, Dr Volker Heinz, Managing Director of the German Institute of Food Technology (DIL), will speak on “Process Development and New Raw Materials: Drivers of Sustainable Innovations in Food Production.”

Dr Nicolas Meneses, Food and Feed Safety Expert at the Bühler Group, will discuss new decontamination technologies in “Food Safety: Decontamination of Dry Food Ingredients by Low Energy Beam.”

Julien Bonvallet, Brand Manager Hi Europe & Ni, said: “For producers of functional ingredients it is crucial to meet growing consumer expectations. Ideally, these foods and beverages need to be as natural and unprocessed as possible, ethically sourced and sustainably packaged — all while still being affordable, healthy and with a long shelf-life. Expo FoodTec shows how innovative technologies can be used to meet these requirements.”

