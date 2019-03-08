Heinz adds Mayocue and Mayomust to condiments line

Heinz has bolstered its range of condiments with the launch of Mayocue and Mayomust, a mixture of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce and mustard respectively.

This follows last year’s launch of Mayochup, a mixture of mayonnaise and ketchup.

“Sauce lovers nationwide have been mixing different condiments to create flavour combinations that will take their favourite foods to the next level for years,” said Nicole Kulwicki, Director of Marketing for the Heinz brand.

“First with Mayochup sauce and now with Mayocue and Mayomust sauces, we’re taking out the guesswork to give our fans the perfect condiment blends from the start.”

The two new condiments launch in the US this month.

