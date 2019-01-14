Healthy growth for Hi Europe & Ni in tenth anniversary year

Hi Europe & Ni attracted more than 550 companies including 150 new exhibitors as its tenth edition continued to bring together food, health, dietary supplements and functional foods.

The event organiser recorded steady growth with more than 550 companies, amongst them 150 new exhibitors, showcasing and presenting at Europe’s most important health ingredient trade show at the end of November.

The strongest increase in exhibitors was in the natural and organic pavilion, which has grown by more than 60%.

With companies presenting novel and innovative products, and a comprehensive range of educational offerings, attendee interest was high: 9,000-plus attendees from almost 100 nations used Hi Europe & Ni as an industry meeting point and melting pot for new ideas.

The fact that a total of 16,000-plus visits were recorded reflected that many participants visited the fair several times.

Key players such as Red Bull, Nestlé, Ferrero and Unilever sent their delegates to attend this top-class exhibition – with post-event analysis showing that almost 73% of the attendees had budget responsibility, with 36% having higher management roles.

Natural functionality, sports nutrition and personalisation, as well as sugar reduction and reformulation, were this year’s key topics.

The amount and frequency of visitors using the online Business Matchmaking Tool illustrated the status of the show as the ultimate meeting place for existing and future business partners.

With exhibitors and visitors being able to arrange onsite meetings in advance of the event, more than 500 appointments were scheduled using the online tool. That’s one meeting every 2–3 minutes.

Successful mix of networking and education

Alongside the exhibition itself, the Health ingredients Europe team collaborated with partners from industry, academia and market research to organise a high-quality programme of more than 100 supplementary educational sessions.

With presentations and trend reports in the Industry Insights Theatre and the Supplier Solution Theatre, Innovation Tours, workshops, the 2-day Hi Europe Conference and the Future of Nutrition Summit, the trade show has certainly established itself as an ideal location for professional education.

The success of the two free-to-attend theatres was reflected in the huge visitor interest – in fact, both locations were so packed that extra seating had to be arranged.

Also the number of Innovation Tours was doubled this year: in addition to the key topic tours, led by Nutrimarketing experts, ProVeg International offered a plant solution tour, while GOED brought delegates the latest insight into innovations in the omega-3 sector.

In addition, the Hi Europe Conference hosted 200 delegates, double the number of participants compared with the previous Hi Europe & Ni.

With the pre-show Future of Nutrition Summit, the organiser team offered detailed insight into the future of the industry with trend topics such as personalised nutrition and sports nutrition.

New attendee records were also set at this year’s Women’s Networking Breakfast and the Food Evolution Breakfast.

Julien Bonvallet, Brand Manager of Hi Europe & Ni, said: “I received feedback from many exhibitors that they were enthusiastic about the relevance of the contacts and the large number of leads this year.

“Ensuring a high-quality of visitors is our main focus; I am very pleased that we succeeded so well in our tenth edition. 81 per cent of the stand space for Hi Europe & Ni 2020 was booked on site at this year’s show, and most key stand positions have already been snapped up.”

Next year, Fi Europe & Ni will open its doors from 3–5 December in the Parc des Expositions Villepinte in Paris, France.

