Halal certification for Impossible Foods

The Islamic Food and Nutrition Council of America has certified plant-based start-up Impossible Foods as halal.

The company’s flagship product – the Impossible Burger – is now halal certified by IFANCA under the Jabatan Kemajuan Islam Malaysia regulations.

“Securing halal certification is a significant milestone for us,” said David Lee, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Impossible Foods.

“Our goal is to make plant-based meat available to everyone around the world—including to those who have religious dietary restrictions.

“We’re thrilled that the Impossible Burger can now be served in halal establishments.”

A halal auditor found the company’s 68,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Oakland, California is fully compliant with halal law.

This follows news earlier in the year when the company was certified kosher by the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America.

