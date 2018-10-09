Growing trend in nutraceuticals showcased at Vitafoods Asia 2018

Vitafoods Asia 2018 was a resounding success, bringing together the nutraceuticals industry from all parts of the globe to build valuable business connections.

The exhibition grew by over 40% this year and next year looks to expand further as 70% of the booths for the 2019 edition pre-sold at the show, with many of those exhibitors upsizing their stand space.

This year’s edition of Vitafoods Asia underscored the latest trends and innovations in the nutraceuticals industry and showcased how the region is embracing adoption of true, science-based innovation in functional foods and drinks.

“We are thrilled with this year’s results, Vitafoods Asia has experienced robust growth in Singapore,” said Chris Lee, MD of Global Health & Nutrition Network Europe, Informa Exhibitions.

“Attendance was up 12% year-on-year, the number of international exhibitors grew to 350 from 41 countries. Feedback around the quality of discussions was higher than ever from both attendees and suppliers.

“We feel privileged to be part of this thriving industry and provide knowledge and platform supporting its growth. A diverse range of 5,680 business professionals attended Vitafoods Asia this year, coming from 56 countries.

“We were particularly encouraged by the regional attendance – an increasing number of attendees came from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, South Korea, Thailand and Japan – representing manufacturers and distributors that were looking for global suppliers.”

Singapore has proved a particularly successful host city as it is a hub for food research, with most of the world’s leading food companies undertaking nutraceutical research here.

Key takeaways

Consumers are highly evolved

Today’s consumer is “very, very evolved consumer”, as Jeff Hilton, Partner & Co-Founder of BrandHive, put it during his Conference session on ‘How to successfully market your science to a consumer audience’. They want the health benefits of nutraceuticals in their daily consumed food, without having to change the way they behave and interact with their food.

Palatable fortification of everyday foods

Advancements with taste masking and new technologies have helped overcome the taste challenges that have been prohibitive in the past, lending manufacturers the ability to create more palatable functional foods.

At Vitafoods Asia 2018 there was a rise in the prevalence of nutraceutical ingredients in everyday foods, for example, baked goods such as protein fortified muffins. Nutribio’s Triple Layer Vanilla & Brownie bar won the Vitafoods Asia 2018 Tasting Centre award for ‘Best tasting functional food’ and AstaReal’s SootheMe won the Tasting Centre award for ‘Best tasting functional drink’.

If it’s a gummy, we’ll eat it

How we consume nutraceuticals also extends to the packaging of supplements. Supplements now come in many forms: tablets, gummies and gels, for example. At Vitafoods Asia this year, there were multiple packaging manufacturers that had made their mark in the pharmaceutical industry for example, that are now embracing the nutraceuticals industry.

A case in point was exhibitor Yaya, who provided vegetarian jelly beans that were loaded with multivitamins, zinc and iodine, raspberry in flavour, to delight every visitor with a burst of candy-flavoured goodness as they arrived at the show.

In Asia, there’s an overriding consumer preference for gummies. For example, the number one way to help pre-natal and postpartum mothers ingest their supplements, we learned, is with gummies.

The rise and rise of botanical beverages

Another thing that was outstanding about Vitafoods Asia this year were the several exhibitors showcasing contract manufacturing for botanical vegetable and fruit drinks. Lapovo from Japan and HealthyLink, from Croatia for example, sought to find distributors in the region for their products, which are made from real fruit and vegetables.

Beauty from within

Starting from the premise that beauty comes from within, supplements that have been developed with proven, science-based research and that have been subject to clinical trials are addressing all kinds of beauty matters, from obesity, through inhibiting lipids, to cosmetics which are fortified with ingredients to improve and protect our skin.

Introducing tech into personalised nutrition

As the world of personalised nutrition grows, along with it is coming the introduction of technology. One trend that was evident at Vitafoods Asia, is how manufacturers are developing apps to help make nutrition personal, as well as develop a point of interaction with consumers, which informs them what the consumer wants, what they need, what are the ongoing effects of their products on the consumer, and what the consumer feels taking the product.

Vitafoods Asia returns for its ninth edition from 25 – 26 September 2019 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

