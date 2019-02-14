Greener future for nutraceutical industry at Vitafoods Europe

Vitafoods Europe 2019 will this year explore the collaboration required to shape a more sustainable future for the nutraceutical industry.

This follows the growing popularity of plant-based ingredients, as well as the demand for more responsible farming methods, and the unprecedented backlash against packaging over recent years.

The focus of the event comes as consumer demand means manufacturers are seeking a balance between naturally sourced ingredients and sustainably produced nutraceuticals, through the development of innovative new products, processes and packaging.

The need for greater supply chain transparency has also contributed to an increased focus on the role of contract manufacturing, presenting an opportunity for these businesses to set the standard for sourcing practices and quality.

Chris Lee, MD of Global Health and Nutrition Network, Europe, at Informa Exhibitions, said: “The move towards true circularity requires a monumental shift across the entire nutraceutical product lifecycle – from ingredient to shelf – and can only be made possible by collaboration across the entire supply chain.

“Our goal with Vitafoods Europe 2019 is to get the industry talking to understand how we can create a sustainable future, as well as to inspire the nutraceutical community with trends, insights and solutions that support market-leading product development and business growth.”

What does nutraceutical mean to you?

This year’s show will also be asking visitors and exhibitors to consider ‘what does nutraceutical mean to you?’. In a market where personalisation, digital technologies and alternative foods are on the rise, the definition of nutraceutical is evolving.

As the meeting point for the European nutraceutical community, Vitafoods Europe will provide an engaging platform for visitors to discuss and debate the meaning of nutraceuticals – now and in the future.

Mr Lee added: “By facilitating the debate around the meaning of nutraceuticals, we’re hoping to dispel the confusion surrounding the term and better understand the broader picture of our industry, as well as bring to light the passion and insight that is driving the latest science and innovation. Ultimately, a more unified vision of nutraceuticals will create a more compelling and credible appeal to today’s savvy consumer.”

Running alongside the exhibition will be Vitafoods Education Programme, which will give attendees the opportunity to learn from and network with the world’s leading nutraceutical, supplement and functional food industry experts, as they discuss topics including personalised nutrition, sustainability, contract manufacturing and technological innovation.

The three-day event, taking place between 7 – 9 May at Palexpo in General, will also feature a series of popular interactive events including innovation tours, a tasting centre, a new ingredients zone and a distributor matchmaking service. Click here to register.

