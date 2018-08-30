Gov urged to provide export support for UK food and drink makers

The Government has been called on to provide greater support for UK food and drink manufacturers to compete with European rivals.

So says the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) following the publication of its latest food industry export figures and the Government’s Export Strategy.

The FDF has submitted a detailed sector deal proposal for the industry which includes plans to boost specialist export support – including increased access to market research; in-market specialists, and the development of an online food and drink export portal.

The proposals include targeting five priority growth markets identified by food and drink exporters in research conducted last year: China, the USA, India, Japan, and the UAE.

From 2015-2017, growth of the UK’s food and drink exports to Japan (+10.4%) lagged behind nations including Ireland (+153.3%), Spain (+31.3%), Germany (+28.3%) and Denmark (+13.7%).

In comparison, UK sales to China, where certain sectors benefit from in-market specialist support, have grown by 94.7%, experiencing far greater growth than Spain (+42.5%), Ireland (+40.2%), Denmark (24.5%), and Germany (+12.3%).

Singapore and Australia were the fastest growing markets for UK food and drink exports, within the top 20 markets, with growth of 22.5% and 19.3% respectively.

Significantly, food and drink exports to China, Australia, and Singapore all grew in excess of 40% between H1 2016 and H1 2018 (46.5%, 48.7%, and 42.1% respectively).

Of these, China and Australia are on the list of UK Government priority exports markets as set out in Defra’s International Action Plan, with campaign activities running between 2016 and 2020.

These half year figures reveal that exports of all food and drink grew by 5.1% to £10.68bn. As in Q1 2018, total exports to EU markets grew faster than those to non-EU markets, up 7.3% compared to 1.6%.

The top five export markets made up over half (52%) of overall food and drink exports, with exports to Ireland alone making up 18.4%.

The fastest growing UK products by value within the top 10 were breakfast cereals, gin and beef. Exports of branded goods over the six months rose by 4.6% to £2.8 billion.

Over the past 10 years, from H1 2008 to H1 2018, total food and drink exports have grown by 75%, with an average annual growth rate of 5.2%. Over the same period, exports to non-EU countries grew faster (109.3%) than to EU countries (59.3%).

Ian Wright CBE, Chief Executive, Food and Drink Federation, said:

“This analysis of UK food and drink exports in the first half of this year reveals several great success stories and a number of areas with room for growth.

“Food and drink sales are flying the flag for the UK around the world. However, some of our competitors are outshining us. It’s clear that focusing export support on specific product sectors can transform performance.

“With great uncertainty still hanging over our future trading relationship with our largest food and drink market – the EU – now is the time for the Government to back UK food & drink exports with the kind of turbo-charged support that FDF has proposed.”

Elsa Fairbanks, Director, Food & Drink Exports Association (FDEA), added: “The figures confirm the need for Government to ensure that the success of our exporters is not damaged by a failure to maintain the current ease of trade with our key markets in Europe after the end of March 2019.

“The recent performance is testament to our industry’s commitment to maintain and grow business in core EU markets whilst at the same time, investing resources to build longer term opportunities worldwide.

“We should not underestimate the risks that are being faced. We fully endorse the FDF’s proposal for a Sector Deal for the industry and look forward to a positive decision on this.”

