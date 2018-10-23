Gov consultation to ban plastic straws and stirrers in UK

The Government has this week launched a consultation to ban the distribution and sale of plastic straws, drinks stirrers and cotton buds.

In England, it is estimated that annually we use 4.7 billion plastic straws, 316 million plastic stirrers and 1.8 billion plastic-stemmed cotton buds.

Subject to views collected during the consultation, the proposed ban will come into force between October 2019 and October 2020.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove, who launched the consultation, said: “We recognise there are instances where using plastic straws is necessary for medical reasons and our consultation seeks views on how to ensure those who need straws for medical and accessibility reasons can still use them.

“For example, pharmacies will still be able to sell plastic straws and restaurants, pubs and bars will be able to stock some straws for use on request. The Government will work closely with stakeholders to ensure these exemptions are crafted exactly right.”

He added: “I commend retailers, bars and restaurants that have already committed to removing plastic straws and stirrers. But we recognise we need to do more.

“Today we step-up our efforts to turn the tide on plastic pollution and ensure we leave our environment in a better state than we inherited it.

Kate Nicholls CEO of UKHospitality, said: “We wholeheartedly welcome this consultation on an issue of vital importance and one which hospitality has already taken significant action.

“Since UKHospitality’s ‘Unpack the Future of Hospitality’ summit in the spring, thousands of pubs clubs, restaurants and hotels across the UK have changed their straws and stirrers to biodegradables or adopted policies that cut or eliminate their use in their venues.

“The Government is seeking views on how we can cut plastic waste and we look forward to continued engagement to play a part in achieving that goal.”

