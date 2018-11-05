Gourmade call on Qualvis to create unique packaging

Gourmade, the premium frozen ready-meals brand, has recently worked with carton manufacturer Qualvis to produce a range of vibrant packs aimed at consumers on-the-go.

Looking to ‘shake-up’ the frozen food market with no-fuss convenience solutions, the Gourmade range consists of main meals, sides dishes and desserts based on traditional recipes, all made in small batches to enhance the quality and flavour of the food.

The packaging is based on a lift and reveal box format to incorporate some mouth-watering food photography and serving suggestions.

To complement a ‘homecooked’ look, the brightly coloured packs feature a hand-written font, as well as coloured ‘frozen from fresh’ roundels randomly placed on each pack for an extra helping of homely informality.

The packaging was designed by creative agency, Robot Food.

Qualvis’ Richard Pacey said: “We produced the vibrant packs on folding box board suitable for freezer and chilled environments, with an all over matt varnish.

“The randomly placed roundels were finished with a spot gloss to reinforce the ‘frozen from fresh’ message and add a premium quality differentiation to the packs.

“We also introduced a full flap top which is a unique feature for a machine erect carton and tied in with the top flap sleeve designs to unify the whole range over the different formats.”

Jo Devenish, co-founder & development chef at Gourmade, added: “Gourmade is a premium brand, and as such the packaging has to match.

“Qualvis have been able to provide high quality print finishes and as we begin to expand our range, the team at Qualvis have been incredibly helpful working with us to tight deadlines and very specific requirements.”

