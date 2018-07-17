Glanbia investing €130m in mozzarella facility

Glanbia Cheese is investing €130 million in a new mozzarella cheese manufacturing facility in Portlaoise, Co Laois in Ireland.

The company, a joint venture between Glanbia and Leprino Foods, said that a site for the facility had been identified.

The investment into the facility is supported by the Irish Government by Enterprise Ireland.

The new facility will have a production capacity of 45,000 tons per annum. Approximately 78 full time jobs will be created at the facility.

The project will now move to its planning phase. If planning permission is successfully achieved, construction will commence later this year and the new facility would be expected to begin production in 2020.

The new investment will build upon this successful partnership while the new scalable facility will provide bespoke cheese solutions for customers across Europe.

“We are pleased to announce plans to build this new facility for Glanbia Cheese. Our partnership with Leprino Foods has been very successful for both partners to date and we are very positive about the potential of this new venture,” said Siobhán Talbot, Group Managing Director of Glanbia.

“We have worked closely with Enterprise Ireland on this project and are very appreciative of their support and commitment. We now look forward to moving the project on to its next phase.”

Mike Durkin, President of Leprino Foods, added: “This new plant in Portlaoise is an exciting project that will not only expand our thriving partnership with Glanbia, but will take advantage of our combined experience, knowledge and strengths to build a state-of-the-art facility to meet consumer demand for mozzarella cheese.

“It also reflects a desire to increase our presence and benefit from having a facility that is in close proximity to the growing European markets.”

