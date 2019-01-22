Glanbia to open new €140m cheese manufacturing plant

Glanbia Ireland is planning to open a new €140 million continental cheese manufacturing plant at its Belview facility in south Kilkenny.

When completed in 2022, the new facility will have a production capacity of 150 million litres of milk a year.

According to Glanbia Ireland, milk used on site will be sourced from local suppliers with the cheese produced marketed and sold to global customers.

“This proposed new investment is now required to diversify our product mix and to ensure that our suppliers have the opportunity to fulfil their growth ambitions,” said Jim Bergin, Chief Executive of Glanbia Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed, said: “Investments like this cheese manufacturing facility in Belview are a critical response to the challenges posed by Brexit, in terms of developing new products and new markets.”

