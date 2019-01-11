Givaudan opens flavours technical centre in Morocco

Swiss flavour and fragrance specialist Givaudan has inaugurated a new flavours technical and commercial centre in Casablanca, Morocco.

The company said the CHF 1.2 million investment is part of its 2020 high growth markets strategy and demonstrates its “ongoing commitment” to the Maghreb and West Africa regions.

“Our new centre in Casablanca will enable Givaudan to meet the evolving needs of our food and beverage customers for innovative taste and flavour solutions,” said Louie D’Amico, President of Givaudan’s Flavour Division.

“Through our local presence, customers will benefit from a faster response as well as access to a wider range of Givaudan’s global capabilities in flavours and extracts.”

For the first time in Morocco, the company will offer in one location a full range of flavour application capabilities serving customers in the savoury, beverages, sweet goods, dairy and snacks segments.

The 600-square-metre facility integrates application labs with specialised technologies along with commercial spaces for customer taste and smell experiences.

It will serve customers in Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Senegal, Malta, Ivory Coast and Guinea, with additional support for creation from Givaudan’s Flavour Development Centre in Dubai and our Regional Innovation Centres in the Netherlands and Switzerland.

Speaking at the opening event, Henning Hartnacke, EAME Commercial Head, said: “By bringing innovation capabilities, consumer understanding and advanced flavour technology to Morocco, Givaudan is demonstrating our commitment to be closer to our customers and strengthening our presence in Africa and the Middle East.”

