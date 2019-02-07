Givaudan inaugurates flavours manufacturing facility in India

Givaudan, the Swiss flavour and fragrance specialist, has officially inaugurated its new £46 million flavours manufacturing facility in Pune, India.

The state-of-the-art facility represents the company’s biggest investment to date in India and its commitment to the wider Asia Pacific region.

Designed to deliver a superior level of flavour and taste solutions, the new 40,000 square metre facility will enable Givaudan to meet growing demand from customers in the food and beverage and health care segments.

The new facility will complement the company’s existing plant in Daman, strengthening its capabilities in liquids compounding, powder blending, emulsions, process flavours and spray drying for the India, Nepal and Bangladesh markets.

Givaudan said it expects to employ about 200 people at the new site.

“Our new plant will enable Givaudan to collaborate even more closely with our customers to deliver differentiated solutions and great taste experiences to the dynamic Indian market,” said CEO Gilles Andrier.

Givaudan’s APAC Commercial Head, Flavours, Monila Kothari, added: “Over the last few years, there has been tremendous growth in the food and beverage industry in India and we have seen sustainable growth in this market.

“Given this rapid transformation, we need to be agile to address the needs of these markets and this new manufacturing facility in India is designed to cater to this.”

