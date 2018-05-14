Givaudan completes Centroflora Nutra acquisition

Givaudan, the fragrances and flavours specialist, has completed its acquisition of Centroflora Nutra, the Nutrition Division of Centroflora Group – a world player in natural extracts.

Located in Botucatu, Brazil, Centroflora Nutra manufactures botanical extracts and dehydrated fruits for the food & beverage industry.

Givuadan said the acquisition, which was originally announced back in September 2017, will be funding from existing resources but have not disclosed the terms.

CEO Gilles Andrier said: “Centroflora Nutra’s sourcing and social-environmental responsibility activities will strengthen our naturals sourcing platform as well as Givaudan’s existing sustainability programme “A Sense of Tomorrow”.

Louie D´Amico, President of Givaudan’s Flavour Division, added: “This acquisition is aligned with our ambition to support food and beverage companies in developing great tasting products that align with consumer demands for clean label, organic and natural ingredients.

“Centroflora Nutra´s product portfolio will complement Givaudan’s existing capabilities in natural flavours, kitchen ingredients, integrated solutions and functional ingredients.”

Like this: Like Loading...