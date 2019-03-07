Future of food in the spotlight at Food Tech Matters

Key food tech players are set to meet this June in London at Food Tech Matters 2019 to discuss the innovation needed to secure the future of food.

Leading global food and drink brands and the investment community will gather to connect with some of the most disruptive start-ups in food tech right now.

“The food tech community wants fantastic networking opportunities and to make long-lasting, valuable connections, as well as great content,” says Director Briony Mansell-Lewis.

“From the outset we wanted to create a meet-up that provides not just thought-leadership, but an inspirational space where people can choose who they connect with, and build lasting, collaborative partnerships.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to pre-book meetings with contacts of their choice to ensure they make connections with the right people and make the most of their time at the event.

The agenda has attracted a lot of interest, focusing on the hottest topics in food tech at the moment including the global food tech trends driving future investment and innovation, sustainable supply chain, food waste tech and the future of protein.

Leading the conversation will be industry thought-leaders including Matthieu Benkerant, Head of Open Innovation, Carrefour Group; Ivan Farneti, Founding Partner, Five Seasons Ventures; Valerio Nannini, board director and investor, Future Food Institute, and Milena Lazarevska, Head of Future Brands Origination and Investing, Sainsbury’s.

The event is proving to be a big attraction for some of the most disruptive food tech start-ups, where innovators will compete for the opportunity to pitch their solution to a panel of leading investment companies including Seedrs, Five Seasons Ventures, Anterra Capital and PeakBridge Partners and will gain inspiration from speakers including Zina Mavroeidi, CEO, E-Fresh.gr and Philip Verey, Commercial Director, Winnow Solutions.

