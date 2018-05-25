In a move that could potentially help double printing capacity and reduce its carbon footprint, Fusion Flexibles has invested some £300,000 in a new state-of-the-art environmental abatement system for its Leicester-based facility.

The Durr Regenerative Thermal Oxidiser (RTO) from Air Protekt Limited, which replaces an older system, was chosen for its design and build quality. It will reduce volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from the company’s printing presses, in accordance with the POLLUTION PREVENTION and CONTROL ACT 1999 through the current Process Guidance Notes 6/17 (11) – statutory guidance for printing of flexible packaging.

In addition to causing localised odour problems, VOCs are implicated in a wide range of environmentally damaging processes, including the generation of low-level ozone and smog. Legislation was introduced setting very low emission limits for VOCs in process exhaust gases.

Lawrence Hopwood from Fusion Flexibles said: “As well as reducing our carbon footprint, it will also potentially enable us to double printing capacity in the future.”

