£1m funding for agri-tech business to build farms of the future

An agri-tech business has secured £1 million in funding to build indoor growing facilities to help feed the growing global population.

Innovate UK has awarded LettUs Grow with a £399,650 to lead a £700,000 project which aims to increase food resilience and security in the face of climate change.

This is alongside a further €100,000 from the Green Challenge and several additional research grants.

The company, which specialises in advanced aeroponic technology for indoor farms, will work alongside controlled environment technology specialists ECH Engineering and urban agriculture experts from Grow Bristol.

The grants came hot on the heels of the disruptive start-up’s most recent investment round, where they raised £460,000. This has allowed the company to scale operations and drive forward product development to access a rapidly growing global market for efficient and sustainable farming technology.

By 2050, humanity must increase food production by 70% to feed over 9 billion people.

To help solve this problem, LettUs Grow has designed an aeroponic system that has shown growth rate increases of over 70% compared to existing solutions for leafy greens, salads and herb production.

Charlie Guy, co-founder and MD, said: “This injection of private and public funding into the company enables us to accelerate our innovative products to market and build one of the most technically advanced facilities for indoor growing in the world.

“The global agri-tech industry is very exciting right now, all stemming from the necessity to improve the economic and environmental sustainability of food production.

“We are fielding enquiries from all around the world from food producers and farmers who want to experience the benefits of our technology across a growing range of crops.”

Like this: Like Loading...