Full Harvest takes aim at food waste after raising $8.5m

Full Harvest, a marketplace for excess produce that would otherwise go to waste, has closed an $8.5 million Series A round of financing led by Spark Capital.

Funds will be used to significantly enhance the company’s US footprint and triple the size of its technology, sales and operations teams.

Full Harvest said its missions is “eradicating food waste at the farm level”.

“An astounding amount of produce is wasted today in the United States, but the intuitive and beautifully designed Full Harvest online marketplace is starting to change this dynamic and is already delivering dramatic business benefits for its customers,” said Spark Capital investor John Melas-Kyriazi.

“By aggregating excess produce supply at scale and providing a superior user experience to growers and food buyers via software, Full Harvest is shifting the way the industry thinks about how produce is bought and sold.”

Full Harvest claims to be the only business-to-business marketplace for the end-to-end purchase, sale and logistics of surplus and imperfectly shaped produce.

It has already helped large farms sell and deliver almost seven million pounds of produce –driving revenue for farmers and savings for food and beverage companies.

Working with a wide range of major national food and beverage companies, Full Harvest has demonstrated significant food waste reductions.

Early successes include increasing profit for a large US farm by 12% per acre, reducing the time it took a national consumer packaged goods (CPG) company to procure produce by 96%, and saving CPG companies an average of 15% off produce costs.

By driving more sustainable food production and cost-effective organics, Full Harvest also aims to make healthy food and beverage options more affordable for consumers.

CEO and founder Christine Moseley said: “Using this investment to expand nationally and rollout new platform capabilities and produce offerings, Full Harvest will get more produce directly from farms to food and beverage producers—faster, fresher, more affordably and with advanced traceability.”

