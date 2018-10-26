Frozen food shipment transported using blockchain tech

Decentralised logistics platform, dexFreight, has for the first time shipped 5,320 lb of frozen food via blockchain using smart contacts.

The platform, which envisions an ecosystem of open source protocols, blockchain, and machine learning technologies, allowed the shipper and carrier to directly connect, negotiate rates, and schedule pickup and delivery.

The frozen food shipment was hauled from Preferred Freezer Services in Medley, FL to Manny’s Enterprises in Sunrise, FL earlier this month.

For this first truckload shipment, dexFreight partnered with seafood wholesaler Netuno USA, asset-based motor carrier Arel Trucking, and RSK, the first smart contract platform secured by Bitcoin.

“This is a huge milestone towards an imminent transformation of the logistics industry through the adoption of blockchain technology,” said Rajat Rajbhandari CEO and co-founder of dexFreight.

“Our platform aims for a truly decentralised model, open to all the stakeholders, and allowing for a new world of services that will bring much needed optimization and liquidity to this industry.”

