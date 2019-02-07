Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients returns for 7th edition

Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients (FFFFI) returns for its seventh edition this year to spotlight the free-from, organic, vegan, functional and ingredient food industries.

To reflect this dynamic and rapidly evolving market, this year, FFFFI will showcase a wide range of new features to meet the needs of its increasing number of high calibre visitors.

Today, free-from encompasses an ever-growing range of dietary requirements and is a powerful performer within numerous retail categories – from snacking, ready meals and out-of-home, to frozen, confectionery and everyday grocery essentials. All of which will be represented by pioneering international brands and a packed conference schedule.

FFFFI continues to be a uniting force – bringing together the world’s most eminent food and drink professionals.

Over two days, the event will showcase the latest trend predictions, market analysis, whilst delivering extensive networking opportunities and unveiling the latest product innovations across five core categories.

Up to 4,500 visitors, including international trade buyers, 350 producers, manufacturers, and key global industry figures are expected over the two days in Barcelona to take advantage of new trends and opportunities in this vibrant and established market.

The exhibition will be held at Gran Via Fira de Barcelona from 28th – 29th May. Pre-Registration is now open and more information can be found here.

