Food Safety Europe returning to London

On 12 February 2019, BRC Global Standards’ annual Food Safety Europe conference will once again take place in London.

With the theme ‘Consuming Challenges’, the one-day conference will feature an opening keynote address from Lesley Mitchell, Associate Director for Sustainable Nutrition at the Forum for the Future. Lesley will discuss consumer trends and climate change, addressing how macro changes will impact the future of food safety.

The conference offers attendees the opportunity to hear up-to-date information and best practice insights from expert speakers across manufacturing, retail, government and membership bodies; covering topics such as food safety culture, food fraud and risks to the supply chain.

Designed specifically to improve European food safety management in retail, food service and manufacturing environments, Food Safety Europe 2019 also offers attendees the opportunity to network with and learn from their peers.

