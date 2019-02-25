Food recalls rise as concerns rise over allergy deaths

Recalls of unsafe food products in the UK have jumped by 40% in the last year as concerns rise over poorly-labelled foods causing allergy-related deaths, according to law firm RPC.

The firm says that there were 110 food recalls specifically related to allergy risks in 2017/18 – up 31% from 84 in the prior year.

These recalls have included gluten-free burgers, which included undeclared traces of gluten, ice cream with undeclared nuts, and vegetable spring rolls which included undeclared seafood.

Allergy-risk ingredients have recently contributed to the deaths of two people, including a 15-year-old girl who died after consuming sesame seeds in a chain sandwich shop baguette.

At present, the law does not require the potentially-allergenic ingredient to be listed on the product as it was made fresh on the premises.

The deaths have been followed by the Food Standards Agency launching a consultation on its guidance on food traceability, withdrawals, and recalls, this year.

The consultation suggests that businesses need to improve their product safety standards and reporting procedures, potentially driving up food recalls in the future.

Also under consultation is the legislative framework for the provision of allergen information for foods packed on the premises from which they are sold. That consultation opened on 25 January and is open until 29 March 2019.

EU legislation was introduced in December 2014 which toughened the requirements for food labelling and may also have contributed to the increase in the number of food recalls.

Total number of recalled products has risen by 4% in the last year – significant increases in recalls of food and drink and medical products

UK product recalls overall have increased by 4% over the last year, up to 436 from 418. Product recalls have increased by 60% compared to five years ago, when there were just 278 recalls.

“Publicity around recent deaths due to unlabelled allergens in food has helped contribute to a more ‘safety-first’ approach among businesses, and possibly a rise in food recalls,” said Nick McMahon, Head of Health and Safety at RPC.

“The Government is also scrutinising the area and is consulting specifically on new legislation intended to tighten up labelling requirements for allergens, and more generally on guidance on oversight of the food supply chain. That could trigger even more food recalls in the future.

“Aside from food, there are other new regulations coming into force by 2020 that will increase the reporting obligations on pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturers.

“It seems as though the manufacturers have already started to be more vigilant, with a rise in recalls there too.”

