Food innovation competition seeks pioneering ideas from students

Students of food science and technology are being invited to take part in a new food innovation competition promoting creativity and sustainability.

Ecotrophelia UK is a food innovation competition which backed by qualifying body Institute of Food Science & Technology (IFST), and food and drink research organisation Campden BRI.

Now in its seventh year, the competition is open to teams of undergraduate or postgraduate students, including teams from different universities on industrial placements.

From idea generation through to the final packaged product, the teams get a hands-on experience of what it takes to bring an eco-friendly food or drink product to market.

Some creations from the past included sustainable and indulgent non-dairy alternative to traditional ice cream made from algal protein; orange and cocoa flavour hemp-milk shakes; veggie sushi-style rolls packed with locally sources vegetables, including crunchy cauliflower rice; or a tasty and nutritious snack made from extruded apple pomace and maize.

Shortlisted students will be invited to pitch on 11 June 2019 to the ‘dragons’, a distinguished panel of top food industry specialists which will include representatives from PepsiCo, Coca-Cola, Marks & Spencer, Mondelez, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Unilever and Warburtons to be in with a chance of winning the top prize of £2,000.

Winners will be announced the following day and will go forward to represent the UK at the European final which will take place during ANUGA in Cologne, Germany in October 2019.

