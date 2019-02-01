Food industry making strides in sustainability

The food industry is making strides towards a more sustainable food system with the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) detailing efforts of its members to reduce CO2 emissions and water consumption.

The FDF’s recently released 2018 sustainability report highlights the work done by its members towards its environmental ambitions set out in 2016.

This includes a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions – down 53% since 1990 – and a reduction in water consumption – down 39% since 2008.

Over the course of the last year, FDF supported several sustainability initiatives, including the UK Plastics Pact, of which the organisation is a founding signatory, along with many of its members.

It also contributed to recommendations for reform of the packaging producer responsibility system which helped influence Defra’s recently published ‘Resources and Waste Strategy’, as well as supporting the food waste campaigns ‘Your Business is Food’ and ‘Food Waste Reduction Roadmap’.

“This was a year dominated by striking images and compelling evidence of the impact of plastic pollution on our natural environment,” said FDF’s Chief Scientific Officer Helen Munday.

“The food and drink manufacturing industry has been challenged like never before to account for its output from farm to fork and beyond.

“Our membership is determined to step up to this challenge, while addressing the other aspects of our Ambition 2025 and maintaining the key aspects of food safety.”

