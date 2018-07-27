Food giants join animal welfare coalition

Seven major companies, including Nestlé and Unilever, have joined forces via the Global Coalition for Animal Welfare (GCAW) to advance animal welfare standards throughout the global food supply chain.

GCAW is the world’s first global food industry-led collaboration uniting major companies and animal welfare experts working towards improving standard for animals at scale to meet consumer demand for food products from animals reared in systems that promote good welfare.

The companies hope that by nurturing relationships with like-minded stakeholders, they can help to address current systemic barriers to change, share best practices as well as accelerate the development of standards and progress on key welfare issues.

GCAW aims to publish a collective action agenda in the first half of 2019, focusing on five priority work streams, including cage free policies and improved broiler chicken welfare.

