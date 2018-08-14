Food and drink sector sees fall in M&A activity

M&A and investment activity in the UK food & drinks sector has seen a decline in the first half of 2018 compared with the same period in 2017, according to data from Alantra.

The first six months of the year saw 27 deals, compared to 41 during the same period last year.

Packaged food and meats have seen the largest fall with 17 deals completed in the first half of 2018 compared with 27 in the first half of 2017.

The fall follows a high in 2017 due to strong financial liquidity and a large number of food and beverage assets coming to market ahead of Brexit.

However, there is still good momentum in the sector and there have been a number of significant deals completed in the first half of the year.

Simon Peacock and Charles Lanceley, Directors in the UK advisory business of Alantra and advisers to the food & drink sector, have identified the following significant food & drink deals and market drivers that have positively impacted M&A activity in the industry during the first half of 2018.

Strong appetite for high growth categories including pet nutrition

Nestlé Purina PetCare acquires majority share of Tails.com

Nestlé is continuing to invest in high-growth categories, including pet nutrition and direct-to-consumer subscription services. Its latest acquisition, Tails.com, is a direct-to-consumer, online dog nutrition business and is just one of the disruptive tech companies making their way into the pet space, feeding over 100,000 dogs in the UK.

Launched in 2014, the business has excelled at meeting consumers’ current demands for healthier food products for their pets, supplying tailor-made dog food to meet each individual pet’s nutritional needs.

Tails.com has combined this with serving the younger demographic in particular, who prefer quick and convenient purchasing solutions. The current management team will continue to run the business from its base in Richmond. Tails.com is rumoured to have been sold for 5x revenue.

Continued investment in healthy products following consumer demand and sugar tax increase

Nestlé Waters acquires majority share in Princes Gate Spring Water

Nestlé Waters has acquired a majority share in Princes Gate Spring Water, as consumers’ demand for bottled water continues to increase due to the sugar tax coming into full force combined with growing awareness of health and wellbeing.

Princes Gate is the eighth largest manufacturer of bottled water in the UK, a market worth £3.7 billion that has grown by 8% each year for the past five years.

Nestlé Water is looking at new opportunities to deliver growth in one of their core categories and this deal will enable them to effectively meet consumer demands for high quality spring and mineral water.

Continued private equity interest in food and drink M&A

Freshcut Foods sold to Perwyn Private Equity

Freshcut Foods, a fast-growing fresh ingredients supplier, sold a majority stake to Perwyn Private Equity, the US financed evergreen family office fund.

Freshcut provides cooked and raw fruit and vegetables for pizza toppings and a wide variety of ready meals to retailers and on-trend foodservice outlets. It has achieved 33% growth in its pre-tax profits, attracting a range of private equity investors.

Family-owned businesses in the sector remain attractive to buyers

Aryzta sells Signature Flatbreads back to Eid family

The Eid family sold Signature Flatbreads to Aryzta for £80 million back in the 2015 and continued to stay involved in what became a 50:50 joint venture.

While ethnic breads have shown significant growth, replacing more traditional bread formats, Aryzta has been selling off non-core assets to focus on its core strategy and particularly its frozen B2B operations.

Despite the Eid family thinking the Signature business was ‘too big’ back in 2015, Signature now has the benefit of better systems and infrastructure and will focus on frozen B2B bakery operations.

Molson Coors’ acquisition of Aspall Cyder

Molson Coors’ acquired the family-owned cider business at the beginning of 2018 for £40 million.

Molson Coors joins an increasing number of large strategic buyers seeing the value in smaller, authentic brands as consumers become ever-mindful about the authenticity of their food and beverage purchases.

Barry and Henry Chevallier Guild will remain at the company to play a key role in shaping the strategic direction of Aspall with the aim of growing the brand as a recognised quality cider in the UK and abroad.

