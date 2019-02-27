Food & drink industry calls on EU policy-makers

Ahead of the upcoming EU elections later this year, FoodDrinkEurope has launched its policy priorities for the EU Institutions.

As the largest manufacturing sector and leading employer in the EU, Europe’s food and drink industry has remained resilient throughout challenging times.

In order to continue to grow, innovate and create new jobs, FoodDrinkEurope says we need the right business environment in which to operate.

It is therefore calling on EU policy-makers for their help to:

Recognise the importance of food in EU policies

Ensure better regulation, and less fragmentation of the Single Market

Guarantee a fair and strong agri-food supply chain

Enable a better dialogue amongst industry, citizens and law-makers

Invest in food education

Set a strong food trade agenda in the current global context

Implement an ambitious food research and innovation policy

‘Let’s step up to the plate’ outlines in a clear and concise manner the food and drink industry’s key priorities under four pillars – For a Single Market with a Purpose, Feeding Europe’s Economy, Serving Consumers’ Needs and Growing Sustainably.

The report focuses on key legislative dossiers and issues on which lawmakers will have either a direct or an indirect influence.

It also encourages lawmakers to carefully consider giving more prominence to the food sector in the Institutional design, for instance through the creation of a Directorate for Food in the European Commission, as well as a dedicated European Parliament Intergroup on Food.

“There remains much to do, and we are determined to continue our successes over the next institutional mandate,” said FoodDrinkEurope Director General, Mella Frewen.

“As the European Union enters a new and challenging period, EU policy-makers will play a decisive role in laying the foundations of stability and prosperity for the future.

“This is an important responsibility that will necessitate positive engagement with all stakeholders concerned. We look forward to more close collaboration in the years to come.”

